Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>Elevate your daily commute with the 2015 VW Jetta Trendline 2.0L - a sleek and versatile sedan packed with premium features.</p><ul><li>2.0L engine for a smooth, powerful ride</li><li>Air conditioning, cloth seats, and adjustable steering wheel for comfort</li><li>Reverse camera, cruise control, and power windows/locks for convenience</li><li>Heated front seats and traction control for safety in any weather</li></ul><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>The 2015 Jetta Trendline delivers an exceptional driving experience, with the space and amenities to make every trip a pleasure. Its modern design and advanced technologies seamlessly integrate to elevate your daily routine, whether youre navigating the city or embarking on a long-distance adventure.</p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>This Jetta is the perfect companion for the busy professional or growing family who demands both style and substance from their vehicle. Experience the difference quality engineering and thoughtful features can make.</p><ul><li>NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*</li><li>*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***Thumbnail author:<br /><a href=”http:/www.freepik.com”>Designed by starline / Freepik</a></li></ul>

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

156,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle
13068094

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
156,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW1K7AJ6FM249002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate your daily commute with the 2015 VW Jetta Trendline 2.0L - a sleek and versatile sedan packed with premium features.

  • 2.0L engine for a smooth, powerful ride
  • Air conditioning, cloth seats, and adjustable steering wheel for comfort
  • Reverse camera, cruise control, and power windows/locks for convenience
  • Heated front seats and traction control for safety in any weather

The 2015 Jetta Trendline delivers an exceptional driving experience, with the space and amenities to make every trip a pleasure. Its modern design and advanced technologies seamlessly integrate to elevate your daily routine, whether you're navigating the city or embarking on a long-distance adventure.

This Jetta is the perfect companion for the busy professional or growing family who demands both style and substance from their vehicle. Experience the difference quality engineering and thoughtful features can make.

  • NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
  • *** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***Thumbnail author:
    Designed by starline / Freepik

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gaston's Auto Sales

Used 2014 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2014 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 108,000 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 120,000 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package for sale in St Catharines, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package 100,000 KM $16,990 + tax & lic

Email Gaston's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-984-XXXX

(click to show)

905-984-5094

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

2015 Volkswagen Jetta