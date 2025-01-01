Menu
Discover the ultimate in affordable, reliable transportation with the 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan TRENDLINE.

• Air conditioning for year-round comfort
• Cloth seating for a premium feel
• Adjustable steering wheel for personalized control
• Reverse camera for easy parking
• Cruise control for effortless highway driving

This Jetta Sedan is the perfect blend of style, convenience, and safety. With its sleek exterior and well-appointed interior, its a joy to drive every day. The powerful yet efficient engine and responsive handling make it a breeze to maneuver through city streets or tackle long road trips.

The 2015 Jetta Trendline is designed with your needs in mind. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, power windows and locks, and a premium audio system with satellite radio. Safety features like ABS, airbags, and parking sensors give you peace of mind on every journey. Whether youre a first-time buyer or looking to upgrade, this Jetta delivers unbeatable value that will elevate your daily driving experience.

NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS!

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

152,000 KM

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

13189043

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW2K7AJ1FM326363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the ultimate in affordable, reliable transportation with the 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan TRENDLINE.

• Air conditioning for year-round comfort
• Cloth seating for a premium feel
• Adjustable steering wheel for personalized control
• Reverse camera for easy parking
• Cruise control for effortless highway driving

This Jetta Sedan is the perfect blend of style, convenience, and safety. With its sleek exterior and well-appointed interior, it's a joy to drive every day. The powerful yet efficient engine and responsive handling make it a breeze to maneuver through city streets or tackle long road trips.

The 2015 Jetta Trendline is designed with your needs in mind. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, power windows and locks, and a premium audio system with satellite radio. Safety features like ABS, airbags, and parking sensors give you peace of mind on every journey. Whether you're a first-time buyer or looking to upgrade, this Jetta delivers unbeatable value that will elevate your daily driving experience.

  • NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
  NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS!
    Designed by starline / Freepik

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

2015 Volkswagen Jetta