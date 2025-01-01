$11,990+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the ultimate in affordable, reliable transportation with the 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan TRENDLINE.
• Air conditioning for year-round comfort
• Cloth seating for a premium feel
• Adjustable steering wheel for personalized control
• Reverse camera for easy parking
• Cruise control for effortless highway driving
This Jetta Sedan is the perfect blend of style, convenience, and safety. With its sleek exterior and well-appointed interior, it's a joy to drive every day. The powerful yet efficient engine and responsive handling make it a breeze to maneuver through city streets or tackle long road trips.
The 2015 Jetta Trendline is designed with your needs in mind. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, power windows and locks, and a premium audio system with satellite radio. Safety features like ABS, airbags, and parking sensors give you peace of mind on every journey. Whether you're a first-time buyer or looking to upgrade, this Jetta delivers unbeatable value that will elevate your daily driving experience.
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*

- *** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***
Designed by starline / Freepik
Vehicle Features
