Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,480KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4673514
  • Stock #: D4002
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ6FM307081
Exterior Colour
Platinum Gray Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline+!

This 2015 Volkswagen Jetta is for sale today.

The 2015 Volkswagen Jetta is a spaciously-sized compact sedan with just enough German personality to favorably differentiate it from the economy-car pack. Jetta receives a variety of updates for 2015. They include front and rear styling changes and new structural enhancements, the latter of which have resulted in improved frontal impact safety test scores. Inside you'll find improved materials quality, as well as several new available electronic safety features. This sedan has 96,480 kms. It's platinum gray metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 8V MPFI SOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr 2.0l Auto Trendline+.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Clock: In-dash
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
  • Window grid antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Halogen Headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Security
  • Audio system security
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • rear reading lights
  • Radio data system
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 6
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Wheel Diameter: 15
  • In-Dash 6-disc CD player
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Tires: Width: 195 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 15.0"
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Overall height: 1,453 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,362 mm
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km
  • Max Cargo Capacity: 445 L
  • Fuel Capacity: 55 L
  • Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 10.4 L/100 km
  • Rear Head Room: 943 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,401 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,778 mm
  • Front Head Room: 970 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,651 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 967 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 1,910 kg
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Overall Length: 4,656 mm
  • Curb weight: 1,334 kg
  • 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline+

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2017 Honda Civic Tou...
 51,101 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Highland...
 199,970 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Lincoln MKC Res...
 63,541 KM
$26,498 + tax & lic
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Send A Message