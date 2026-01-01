Menu
<p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Marlin Motors Limited</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>OMVIC & UCDA Registered</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>*2015 Volkswagen Tiguan AWD*</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Nice sporty all wheel drive SUV! Loaded with great options and lots of space.</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-All Wheel Drive</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Push Button Start</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Bluetooth</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Backup Camera</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Heated Seats</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Moonroof</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><br><br></strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Just serviced! Including new all weather tires, new brakes, fresh oil change, air filters & complete detail.</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><br><br></strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>$7,999 + HST/Licensing</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Price Includes Safety & Carfax </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Financing & Warranties Available!</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Fill out an application on our website below</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Visit our website - <a href=http://marlinmotorsltd.com>marlinmotorsltd.com</a> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p>

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

178,125 KM

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Special Edition

13508948

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Special Edition

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2

289-407-3002

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,125KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVGJV7AX6FW573738

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3048
  • Mileage 178,125 KM

Marlin Motors Limited

OMVIC & UCDA Registered

135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON

 

*2015 Volkswagen Tiguan AWD*

 

Nice sporty all wheel drive SUV! Loaded with great options and lots of space.

 

-All Wheel Drive

-Push Button Start

-Bluetooth

-Backup Camera

-Heated Seats

-Moonroof



Just serviced! Including new all weather tires, new brakes, fresh oil change, air filters & complete detail.



$7,999 + HST/Licensing

Price Includes Safety & Carfax 

 

Financing & Warranties Available!

Fill out an application on our website below

Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com 

 

*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Marlin Motors Limited

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

289-407-3002

$7,999

Marlin Motors Limited

289-407-3002

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan