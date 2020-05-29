2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Total Number of Speakers: 8 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Halogen Headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Trim Chrome Grille

Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Light Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Diameter: 16

Leather steering wheel trim

Power remote trunk release

Wheel Width: 6.5

Fuel Type: Premium unleaded

Four 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Auxilliary engine cooler

Rear area cargo cover: Rigid

Rear spoiler: Lip

Intercooled Turbo

Turn signal in mirrors

Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru

Beverage cooler in glovebox

Window grid and roof mount antenna

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Tires: Width: 215 mm

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

Fuel Capacity: 64 L

Fuel Consumption: City: 11.7 L/100 km

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Front Head Room: 992 mm

Rear Head Room: 991 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km

Gross vehicle weight: 2,250 kg

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm

Overall Length: 4,433 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,428 mm

Manual child safety locks

Curb weight: 1,629 kg

Wheelbase: 2,604 mm

Overall Width: 1,809 mm

Rear Leg Room: 910 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,589 L

Front Leg Room: 1,018 mm

Overall height: 1,704 mm

