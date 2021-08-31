2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 3 7 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7641826

7641826 Stock #: D6104

D6104 VIN: WVGHV7AXXFW558450

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 42,374 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Total Number of Speakers: 8 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Grille Halogen Headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Auxilliary engine cooler Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Beverage cooler in glovebox Window grid and roof mount antenna Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 64 L Fuel Consumption: City: 11.5 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km Front Head Room: 992 mm Rear Head Room: 991 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,180 kg Curb weight: 1,544 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm Overall Length: 4,433 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,428 mm Manual child safety locks Wheelbase: 2,604 mm Overall Width: 1,809 mm Rear Leg Room: 910 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,589 L Front Leg Room: 1,018 mm Overall height: 1,704 mm NAV PANO CAM P/SEAT HS 17's *1-OWNER*

