Low Mileage, NAV PANO CAM P/SEAT HS 17's *1-OWNER*!
This 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan is for sale today.
The 2015 Tiguan is Volkswagen's compact SUV, slotting in just below the Touareg. Being smaller in size doens't mean that it had to give up on luxury and capability. With high quality materials throughout, a long list of standard features and excellent on and off road driving dynamics. The Tiguan also delivers a no-nonsense, versatile, and comfortable interior, the front seats feel sporty yet supportive, with very a comfortable driving position, while the second-row seats - slide and tilt, leaving ample space for adults and the ability to increase cargo space when no one is in backseats. This low mileage SUV has just 42,374 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Nav Pano Cam P/seat Hs 17's *1-owner*.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Halogen Headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Body-coloured bumpers
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Split rear bench
4 door
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 64 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.5 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 992 mm
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,180 kg
Curb weight: 1,544 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm
Overall Length: 4,433 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,428 mm
Manual child safety locks
Wheelbase: 2,604 mm
Overall Width: 1,809 mm
Rear Leg Room: 910 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,589 L
Front Leg Room: 1,018 mm
Overall height: 1,704 mm
