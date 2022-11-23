$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline
127,580KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9442278
- Stock #: D7776
- VIN: WVGJV7AXXFW573399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,580 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan is for sale today.
The 2015 Tiguan is Volkswagen's compact SUV, slotting in just below the Touareg. Being smaller in size doens't mean that it had to give up on luxury and capability. With high quality materials throughout, a long list of standard features and excellent on and off road driving dynamics. The Tiguan also delivers a no-nonsense, versatile, and comfortable interior, the front seats feel sporty yet supportive, with very a comfortable driving position, while the second-row seats - slide and tilt, leaving ample space for adults and the ability to increase cargo space when no one is in backseats. This SUV has 127,580 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
