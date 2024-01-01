$24,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura MDX
Elite
2016 Acura MDX
Elite
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,227KM
VIN 5FRYD4H83GB502908
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,227 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Rear Entertainment, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Power Tailgate, Fog Lamps
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2016 Acura MDX is for sale today.
Precision crafted performance is at the heart of everything Acura does and it's in every detail of the MDX crossover. From the bold design to groundbreaking technology, the MDX is pure progress for SUVs, and for drivers. Versatility, technology, and a rewarding driving experience come together seamlessly in the luxurious Acura MDX. This SUV has 125,227 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our MDX's trim level is Elite. Upgrade to the MDX Elite and you'll be generously rewarded. It comes standard with rear DVD entertainment, navigation, heated and cooled leather seats, Smart Slide second row seat, 50/50 split folding third seat, a heated steering wheel, a power moonroof, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 8 speaker audio, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, blind spot detection, a rearview camera, a power tailgate, remote start, tri-zone automatic climate control, fog lights, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2016 Acura MDX