Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio, Rear Camera, Remote Start, Bluetooth

CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires

This 2016 Acura RDX is for sale today.

This feature rich Acura RDX seamlessly blends performance, luxury, and technology. The bold styling proves that luxury and sportiness can combine in perfect harmony. Step inside and enjoy a roomy, versatile cabin overflowing with advanced technology. If youre looking for a luxury crossover to suit your active lifestyle, look no further than the Acura RDX. This SUV has 104,455 kms. Its gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 279HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our RDXs trim level is Technology. This RDX adds some desirable advanced technology. It comes with navigation, a premium 10 speaker sound system, Bluetooth streaming audio, a USB port, dual zone automatic climate control, heated leather seats, a memory drivers seat, a power moonroof, a power tailgate, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, remote start, a rearview camera, steering wheel mounted controls, and much more.

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

2016 Acura RDX

104,455 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura RDX

Technology

2016 Acura RDX

Technology

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,455KM
VIN 5J8TB4H56GL802853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,455 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio, Rear Camera, Remote Start, Bluetooth


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2016 Acura RDX is for sale today.

This feature rich Acura RDX seamlessly blends performance, luxury, and technology. The bold styling proves that luxury and sportiness can combine in perfect harmony. Step inside and enjoy a roomy, versatile cabin overflowing with advanced technology. If you're looking for a luxury crossover to suit your active lifestyle, look no further than the Acura RDX. This SUV has 104,455 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 279HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our RDX's trim level is Technology. This RDX adds some desirable advanced technology. It comes with navigation, a premium 10 speaker sound system, Bluetooth streaming audio, a USB port, dual zone automatic climate control, heated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, a power moonroof, a power tailgate, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, remote start, a rearview camera, steering wheel mounted controls, and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2016 Acura RDX