$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Acura RDX
Technology
2016 Acura RDX
Technology
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,455KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5J8TB4H56GL802853
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,455 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio, Rear Camera, Remote Start, Bluetooth
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2016 Acura RDX is for sale today.
This feature rich Acura RDX seamlessly blends performance, luxury, and technology. The bold styling proves that luxury and sportiness can combine in perfect harmony. Step inside and enjoy a roomy, versatile cabin overflowing with advanced technology. If you're looking for a luxury crossover to suit your active lifestyle, look no further than the Acura RDX. This SUV has 104,455 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 279HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our RDX's trim level is Technology. This RDX adds some desirable advanced technology. It comes with navigation, a premium 10 speaker sound system, Bluetooth streaming audio, a USB port, dual zone automatic climate control, heated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, a power moonroof, a power tailgate, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, remote start, a rearview camera, steering wheel mounted controls, and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2016 Acura RDX is for sale today.
This feature rich Acura RDX seamlessly blends performance, luxury, and technology. The bold styling proves that luxury and sportiness can combine in perfect harmony. Step inside and enjoy a roomy, versatile cabin overflowing with advanced technology. If you're looking for a luxury crossover to suit your active lifestyle, look no further than the Acura RDX. This SUV has 104,455 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 279HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our RDX's trim level is Technology. This RDX adds some desirable advanced technology. It comes with navigation, a premium 10 speaker sound system, Bluetooth streaming audio, a USB port, dual zone automatic climate control, heated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, a power moonroof, a power tailgate, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, remote start, a rearview camera, steering wheel mounted controls, and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L Navi - Low Mileage 42,607 KM $40,500 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD 181,409 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT 110,349 KM $20,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2016 Acura RDX