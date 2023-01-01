$15,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura TLX
FWD Tech Leather Moonroof Htd Front Seats & Wheel
Location
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
905-688-6244
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
190,264KM
Used
VIN 19uub1f53ga800205
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bellanova White Pearl
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16713
- Mileage 190,264 KM
2016 Acura TLX