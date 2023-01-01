Menu
2016 Acura TLX

190,264 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura TLX

FWD Tech Leather Moonroof Htd Front Seats & Wheel

2016 Acura TLX

FWD Tech Leather Moonroof Htd Front Seats & Wheel

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

190,264KM
Used
VIN 19uub1f53ga800205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bellanova White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16713
  • Mileage 190,264 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

2016 Acura TLX