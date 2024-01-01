$17,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi A4
2.0 Komfort Plus S-Line S-LINE MINT 6-MANUAL
2016 Audi A4
2.0 Komfort Plus S-Line S-LINE MINT 6-MANUAL
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,258KM
VIN WAUDFCFL5GN013517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,258 KM
Vehicle Description
CAR SHOWS LIKE NEW ! SILKY 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, S-LINE PACKAGE
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2016 Audi A4 is for sale today.
This A4 proves there is no alternative to standing out. Subtle design elements make a bold statement with every line and angle from the grille to the rear bumper. A stunning interior fills you and thrills you with every touch. The growl of the motor will excite you to exhilarating drives. Every part of this A4 is a masterpiece, yet it still manages to become more than the sum of its parts.This sedan has 139,258 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels, Steering Wheel Controls, Am / Fm / Cd Player, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Additional Features
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2016 Audi A4