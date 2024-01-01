Menu
2016 Audi A4

CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires

This 2016 Audi A4 is for sale today.

This A4 proves there is no alternative to standing out. Subtle design elements make a bold statement with every line and angle from the grille to the rear bumper. A stunning interior fills you and thrills you with every touch. The growl of the motor will excite you to exhilarating drives. Every part of this A4 is a masterpiece, yet it still manages to become more than the sum of its parts.This sedan has 139,258 kms. Its gray in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels, Steering Wheel Controls, Am / Fm / Cd Player, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats.

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

2016 Audi A4

139,258 KM

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

139,258KM
  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,258 KM

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start

Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

