2016 Audi Q5

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Aluminum center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Front fog/driving lights Rear fog lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Multi-link front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Cornering Lights Driver seat memory Radio data system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Power remote trunk release Surround Audio Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Wheel Diameter: 19 Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Aluminum dash trim Aluminum door trim Beverage cooler in glovebox Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Total Number of Speakers: 10 Fuel Type: Diesel Headlight cleaners with washer Self-leveling headlights Rear heat ducts with separate controls Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Capacity: 75 L SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Rear Leg Room: 950 mm Rear Head Room: 990 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Wheelbase: 2,807 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,465 mm SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm Front Leg Room: 1,042 mm Overall height: 1,655 mm Overall Width: 1,898 mm HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Overall Length: 4,639 mm Manual child safety locks Max cargo capacity: 1,560 L Front Head Room: 1,043 mm Curb weight: 2,045 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,615 kg Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 1 USB port Rear reverse sensing system Xenon plus high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights S-LINE DIESEL PANO 4X-HS PREM-AUDIO CAM BS NAV ROOF P/SEATS 19 -AL

