2016 BMW 3 Series

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 2 1 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10241493

10241493 Stock #: 16485

16485 VIN: WBA8E3G5XGNT75816

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 16485

Mileage 70,215 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.