2016 BMW X4

86,551 KM

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Flynn Automotive

289-668-6744

xDrive35i M-SPORT,EXTENDED FACTORY WARRANTY

xDrive35i M-SPORT,EXTENDED FACTORY WARRANTY

Location

240 Bunting Rd, St. Catharines, ON L2M 3Y1

86,551KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5827058
  • Stock #: 174
  • VIN: 5UXXW5C56G0N91980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,551 KM

Vehicle Description

The BMW X4 is a very desirable SUV to drive with its sporty sleek styling, tight handling, smooth shifting, and roomy interior. This X4 is equipped with an inline 6, turbocharged engine producing 300 HP, making it tons of fun to drive in the city and on the highway. The eight-speed automatic transmission makes this SUV very efficient on fuel. This X4 is loaded with options including an M-sport package, Heads-Up Display, tow hitch, heated steering wheel, and 20 Alloy Wheels. The M-Sport package gives the vehicle an M-Sport front and rear bumper, M-Sport steering wheel, sport seats, M -Sport brakes, and more. This X4 has a clean history with no accidents plus comes with an extended manufacturers warranty for 7 years/200,000kms from in service date.

/strong- Premium Package Enhancedbr- Heated Seatsbr- Sunroofbr- Navigationbr- Comfort Accessbr- Sport Seatsbr- Bluetoothbr- MINI Connected Displaybr- Push Button Startbr- 20 Alloy Wheelsbr- Heads-Up Displaybr- Tow Hitch/pp r-class=" r-style="white-space:pre-wrap;">Financing Available

CarFax:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=mWLQ%2b1PpLsxC8B3NG4jeKQVGBO7kfTjD

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Entertainment Package
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Tech Package
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
2 keys
Front Sensors
Extended Factory Warranty
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Concierge Service

Email Flynn Automotive

