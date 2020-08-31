2016 BMW X4

+ taxes & licensing
The BMW X4 is a very desirable SUV to drive with its sporty sleek styling, tight handling, smooth shifting, and roomy interior. This X4 is equipped with an inline 6, turbocharged engine producing 300 HP, making it tons of fun to drive in the city and on the highway. The eight-speed automatic transmission makes this SUV very efficient on fuel. This X4 is loaded with options including an M-sport package, Heads-Up Display, tow hitch, heated steering wheel, and 20 Alloy Wheels. The M-Sport package gives the vehicle an M-Sport front and rear bumper, M-Sport steering wheel, sport seats, M -Sport brakes, and more. This X4 has a clean history with no accidents plus comes with an extended manufacturers warranty for 7 years/200,000kms from in service date./strong- Premium Package Enhancedbr- Heated Seatsbr- Sunroofbr- Navigationbr- Comfort Accessbr- Sport Seatsbr- Bluetoothbr- MINI Connected Displaybr- Push Button Startbr- 20 Alloy Wheelsbr- Heads-Up Displaybr- Tow Hitch/pp r-class=" r-style="white-space:pre-wrap;">Financing Available
