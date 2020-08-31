2016 BMW X4

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Side Airbags Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Rain Sensing Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features Entertainment Package AWD SPORT PACKAGE Automatic lights PREMIUM PACKAGE BACKUP SENSORS Wheel Locks Tech Package Automatic Windshield Wipers Illuminated Visor Mirrors Pass through rear seat Driver Side Airbag Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights 2 keys Front Sensors Extended Factory Warranty Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals Premium Interior Trim Level Trailer Hitch / Tow Package Concierge Service

