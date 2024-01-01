$14,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Buick Encore
Premium NAV BLIND-SPOT ROOF HTD-SW
2016 Buick Encore
Premium NAV BLIND-SPOT ROOF HTD-SW
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
106,462KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KL4CJDSB8GB689147
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,462 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
LOADED !! NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, LANE DEPARTURE, BLIND SPOT, COLLISION SENSOR, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, LEATHER, POWER SEATS W/ DRIVER MEMORY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, REMOTE START, 18-INCH ALLOYS
This 2016 Buick Encore is for sale today.
Thanks to its quiet cabin, user-friendly technology features, and truly compact size, the 2016 Buick Encore is definitely worth a look. Inside, the distinctive styling carries over to a flowing instrument panel that wraps naturally into the door panels. A prominent central instrument panel houses the seven-inch, high-resolution, full-color display for the standard IntelliLink voice-activated infotainment system. This SUV has 106,462 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Encore's trim level is Premium. The Premium trim adds features to this Encore that you expect on a much more expensive luxury car. It comes with a ton of safety tech, the Buick IntelliLink infotainment system with a 7-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth, a USB port, SiriusXM, OnStar, and Bose 7-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear vision camera, QuietTuning and Bose active noise cancellation for a hushed interior, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
This 2016 Buick Encore is for sale today.
Thanks to its quiet cabin, user-friendly technology features, and truly compact size, the 2016 Buick Encore is definitely worth a look. Inside, the distinctive styling carries over to a flowing instrument panel that wraps naturally into the door panels. A prominent central instrument panel houses the seven-inch, high-resolution, full-color display for the standard IntelliLink voice-activated infotainment system. This SUV has 106,462 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Encore's trim level is Premium. The Premium trim adds features to this Encore that you expect on a much more expensive luxury car. It comes with a ton of safety tech, the Buick IntelliLink infotainment system with a 7-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth, a USB port, SiriusXM, OnStar, and Bose 7-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear vision camera, QuietTuning and Bose active noise cancellation for a hushed interior, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport **AWD - RED LEATHER** 148,858 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 71,018 KM $27,500 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE CAM DUAL-CLIM HTD-SEATS 22-AL 138,702 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2016 Buick Encore