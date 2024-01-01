$16,988+ tax & licensing
2016 Buick Regal
Premium I
2016 Buick Regal
Premium I
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,518KM
VIN 2G4GP5EX7G9167898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultra White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 5904A
- Mileage 72,518 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel!
The Buick Regal is a mid-size sedan with a balance of luxury and sporting appeal. This 2016 Buick Regal is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
One look at the Regal midsize sport sedan, and you instantly remember every thrilling drive you have ever taken. Bold exterior styling lines let you know that it is as eager as you are to push the limits. Design details like its chrome accents add a confident flair, while the exceptionally well-crafted headlamps and tail lamps leave a lasting impression.This low mileage sedan has just 72,518 kms. It's ultra white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Regal's trim level is Premium I. Designed to be sportier and smarter than ever, this Premium trim adds a heated steering wheel rear park assist, and remote start to the standard features that include a sunroof, navigation, heated leather seats, fog lights, Buick IntelliLink with an 8-in colour touchscreen, aluminum wheels, Bluetooth, dual-zone automatic climate control, OnStar, rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, and steering wheel controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $166.26 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Sunroof| Leather Seats| Navigation| Park Assist| Heated Steering Wheel| Remote Start| Heated Seats| Rear Camera| Premium Audio| OnStar| Fog Lamps| Bluetooth| Steering Wheel Controls| Climate Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2016 Buick Regal