$42,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Cadillac Escalade
PREMIUM
2016 Cadillac Escalade
PREMIUM
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$42,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,894KM
VIN 1GYS4CKJ2GR314057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,894 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Premium Audio, Rear Seat Entertainment
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2016 Cadillac Escalade is for sale today.
The full-size 2016 Escalade by Cadillac is very well-appointed and takes the luxury SUVs to a whole new level. The pinnacle of design, craftsmanship, detail, and engineering, its presence redefines what an SUV can be. At home on all road conditions, it delivers powerful performance when you want it and confidence when you need it thanks to its advanced all wheel drive capability. Open the door and you will immediately notice the beauty of the Escalades interior, paired with state-of-art entertainment and meticulous attention to detail. This SUV has 96,894 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escalade's trim level is Premium. This Cadillac Escalade comes packed with impressive standard features. A few of those features include leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated second-row outboard seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, memory driver's seat and pedals, Bluetooth, navigation, Bose premium audio, adaptive remote start, a power sunroof, magnetic ride control, rear-seat DVD entertainment system, and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$42,500
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2016 Cadillac Escalade