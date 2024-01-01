Menu
This 2016 Cadillac Escalade is for sale today.

The full-size 2016 Escalade by Cadillac is very well-appointed and takes the luxury SUVs to a whole new level. The pinnacle of design, craftsmanship, detail, and engineering, its presence redefines what an SUV can be. At home on all road conditions, it delivers powerful performance when you want it and confidence when you need it thanks to its advanced all wheel drive capability. Open the door and you will immediately notice the beauty of the Escalades interior, paired with state-of-art entertainment and meticulous attention to detail. This SUV has 96,894 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Escalades trim level is Premium. This Cadillac Escalade comes packed with impressive standard features. A few of those features include leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated second-row outboard seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, memory drivers seat and pedals, Bluetooth, navigation, Bose premium audio, adaptive remote start, a power sunroof, magnetic ride control, rear-seat DVD entertainment system, and much more.

$42,500

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

VIN 1GYS4CKJ2GR314057

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,894 KM

Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Premium Audio, Rear Seat Entertainment


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2016 Cadillac Escalade is for sale today.

The full-size 2016 Escalade by Cadillac is very well-appointed and takes the luxury SUVs to a whole new level. The pinnacle of design, craftsmanship, detail, and engineering, its presence redefines what an SUV can be. At home on all road conditions, it delivers powerful performance when you want it and confidence when you need it thanks to its advanced all wheel drive capability. Open the door and you will immediately notice the beauty of the Escalades interior, paired with state-of-art entertainment and meticulous attention to detail. This SUV has 96,894 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Escalade's trim level is Premium. This Cadillac Escalade comes packed with impressive standard features. A few of those features include leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated second-row outboard seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, memory driver's seat and pedals, Bluetooth, navigation, Bose premium audio, adaptive remote start, a power sunroof, magnetic ride control, rear-seat DVD entertainment system, and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278

