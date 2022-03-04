$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2016 Cadillac Escalade
2016 Cadillac Escalade
LUXURY
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
99,381KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8557946
- Stock #: D6948
- VIN: 1GYS4BKJ2GR320693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,381 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Cadillac Escalade is for sale today.
The full-size 2016 Escalade by Cadillac is very well-appointed and takes the luxury SUV's to a whole new level. The the pinnacle of design, craftsmanship, detail and engineering, its presence redefines what an SUV can be. At home on all road conditions, it delivers powerful performance when you want it and confidence when you need it thanks to its advanced all wheel drive capability. Open the door and you will imediately notice the beauty of the Escalades interior, paired with state-of-art entertainment and meticulous attention to detail. This SUV has 99,381 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escalade's trim level is Luxury. Luxury collection for 2016 offers power liftgate, LED headlamps, solar absorbing windshield, active noise cancellation, second row bucket seats that is power configurable, wireless charging and colour-eyed carpeted first and second row floor mats and heated steering wheel. In addition, this vehicle consist of front and rear parking assist, surround vision, forward collision alert and lane change alert which alerts driver when vehicle is approaching fast from the rear. You got it all here!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2