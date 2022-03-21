$66,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Platinum ADAP-CC COLD-SEATS 22-AL
87,841KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8662288
- Stock #: D7046
- VIN: 1GYS4KKJ8GR434438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,841 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV is for sale today.
The 2016 Escalade ESV is a perfect combination of sophistication, functionality and technology. At home on all road conditions, it deliver powerful performance when you want it and confidence when you need it. With the ability to carry more people comfortably, the Escalade ESV has been designed to offer more legroom and seating for up to eight passengers, as well as offering larger rear doors to make entering and exiting easier. This SUV has 87,841 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escalade ESV's trim level is Platinum. This Platinum ESV comes with 22 inch aluminum wheels, IntelliBeam headlamps and LED tail lamps, Nappa Semi-Aniline leather seating surfaces, 18-way power seats with driver massage, microfiber sueded headliner and dual DVD screens located on backside of front row head restraints. Moreover, this top of the line Escalade includes a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision alert plus many more advanced safety features. Furthermore, this impressive SUV also includes an 8 inch colour display screen with navigation, bluetooth wireless streaming audio, heads up display, surround vision and plenty of other luxurious options!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
