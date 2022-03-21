2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV

$66,998 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 8 4 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8662288

8662288 Stock #: D7046

D7046 VIN: 1GYS4KKJ8GR434438

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 87,841 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.