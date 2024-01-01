$19,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Cadillac XTS
Luxury **LOW KMS - ONE OWNER**
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,300KM
VIN 2G61M5S35G9111045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,300 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 78,000 KMS !! NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT, LANE DEPARTURE, COLLISION SENSORS, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BEIGE LEATHER, POWER SEATS, COOLED/HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START, 19-IN ALLOYS
This 2016 Cadillac XTS is for sale today.
An achievement in comfort and confidence, the 2016 Cadillac XTS is a truly refined experience. Beneath the sophisticated exterior, its assertive engine is complemented by superb handling and a fine-tuned suspension. With a spacious, intelligently designed cabin and dynamic performance capabilities, the XTS is a vehicle crafted to exceed your every expectation.This low mileage sedan has just 77,300 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 304HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our XTS's trim level is Luxury. This Luxury package adds ambient lighting, driver memory, and a heated steering wheel to the impressive standard feature list that includes Brembo four wheel disc brakes with ABS, Magnetic Ride Control, paddle shifters, remote start, fog lights, rear parking assist, aluminum wheels, power glovebox release, automatic dual-zone climate control, windshield humidity sensor with auto defog, E-Z Key passive entry system, steering wheel mounted controls, heated and cooled leather seats, 8-speaker Bose audio, Cadillac CUE, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, motorized flip-up touch screen, hidden instrument panel storage area, satellite radio, USB port, and auxiliary input.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
