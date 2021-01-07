Menu
2016 Chevrolet Camaro

15,450 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

2016 Chevrolet Camaro

2016 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS Just Traded! Low Kilometers!

2016 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS Just Traded! Low Kilometers!

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

15,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6558903
  • Stock #: 50-100X
  • VIN: 1G1FG1R78G0109885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 50-100X
  • Mileage 15,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Out Cruisin', on A Saturday Night... with my Chevy Fueled Up and the Break of Dawn Nowhere in Sight!



Looking for a Great Value in a Camaro SS so you can Go Cruisin' this Summer?



Then put this 2016 on you List! Less than 20,000 Kilometers and Raring to GO!



Finished in Black on Black, this Camaro looks Great!



BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE



Call or Click to Arrange a Closer Look. (we will not be offering Test Drives through the winter months) Or Shop from Home. We can manage everything via ZOOM, Internet and Telephone.



AutoIQ proudly offers a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee. Buy with Complete Confidence. You won't be disappointed!



SPECIAL NOTE: This Great Value is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls. Thank You.



This 2016 Camaro SS is selling as one of our Advantage Plus Pre-Owned Vehicles






Advantage+ Pre-Owned Vehicle


  • 36-Point Provincial Safety Certification
  • Warranty:30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available
  • CarFax Verified Report
  • Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes
  • 7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS
  • Preferred* Financing Rates OAC
  • Market Value Report provided
  • Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
  • Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo
  • OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
  • Complimentary shuttle transportation




Errors & Omissions Expected





SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls





The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

