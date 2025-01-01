Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

100,640 KM

Details Features

$23,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2WD Z71 Crew Cab Short Box 2-Wheel Drive Z71

Watch This Vehicle
12380607

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2WD Z71 Crew Cab Short Box 2-Wheel Drive Z71

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

  1. 12380607
  2. 12380607
  3. 12380607
Contact Seller

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,640KM
VIN 1GCGSDE36G1395874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 10550A
  • Mileage 100,640 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors

Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4WD Double Cab 143.5&quot; SLE for sale in St Catharines, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4WD Double Cab 143.5&quot; SLE 106,981 KM $21,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Terrain Denali AWD Denali for sale in St Catharines, ON
2019 GMC Terrain Denali AWD Denali 59,298 KM $26,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD 4dr LT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2019 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD 4dr LT 87,062 KM $16,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brian Cullen Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

833-977-XXXX

(click to show)

833-977-1235

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Colorado