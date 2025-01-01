$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Colorado
LT
2016 Chevrolet Colorado
LT
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
155,963KM
VIN 1GCGTCE37G1297976
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14023
- Mileage 155,963 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Chevrolet Mylink, SiriusXM, USB, Cruise Control
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is for sale today.
The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado reinvented the midsize pickup from the frame up, offering unsurpassed performance, safety and technology along with a refined - ultra quiet ride. Its fully boxed frame provides a smooth and comfortable ride on any surface and is built to handle the toughest of trails. The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is designed to perform in any environment, from city streets to weekend camping retreats. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 155,963 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is LT. The Colorado LT is an upgrade over the base Colorado WT and includes feature like Chevrolet MyLink Radio with an 8 inch colour touch-screen, USB ports to charge your electronic devices, Sirius XM radio, bluetooth streaming, aluminum wheels, electronic cruise control, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Onstar plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2016 Chevrolet Colorado