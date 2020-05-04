2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front Independent Suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Diameter: 16

Wheel Width: 6.5

Rear door type: Trunk

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Intercooled Turbo

Video Monitor Location: Front

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Driver and passenger knee airbags

Clock: In-radio display

Black grille w/chrome surround

Tires: Width: 215 mm

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

Front Head Room: 998 mm

Rear Leg Room: 898 mm

Overall Width: 1,796 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Rear Head Room: 963 mm

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km

Max Cargo Capacity: 425 L

Front Shoulder Room: 1,391 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,346 mm

Stability control with anti-roll control

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Overall height: 1,476 mm

Wheelbase: 2,685 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,331 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,369 mm

Dash trim: Cloth/metal-look

Fuel Capacity: 59 L

Overall Length: 4,597 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 1,960 kg

Chevrolet MyLink

Mobile hotspot internet access

Manual child safety locks

OnStar Guidance

OnStar RemoteLink

Halogen aero-composite headlights

1 USB port

CAM BT S/W PWR-GROUP AUTO

