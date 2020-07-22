2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 45 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Ambient Lighting Manual front air conditioning Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front Independent Suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Radio data system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Vehicle Emissions: ULEV 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Tires: Speed Rating: W Driver and passenger knee airbags Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Black grille w/chrome surround Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km Rear Shoulder Room: 1,364 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Leg Room: 917 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.9 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 947 mm Front Head Room: 988 mm Overall height: 1,458 mm Fuel Capacity: 48 L Leatherette dash trim SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Front Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm Front Hip Room: 1,349 mm Front Leg Room: 1,067 mm Overall Width: 1,791 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm Chevrolet MyLink Mobile hotspot internet access Manual child safety locks Integrated satellite communications Overall Length: 4,666 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port Mobile Phone App Mirroring RS/TECH ROOF LEATH NAV BOSE APPLE-PLAY BS LD P/SEATS HS

