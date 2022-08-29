Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

123,775 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

Contact Seller
Leather Moonroof Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

123,775KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9291286
  • Stock #: 16024
  • VIN: 1G1PF5SB3G7170131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16024
  • Mileage 123,775 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rear View Camera
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio

