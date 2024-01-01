Menu
This 2016 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today. 

The 2016 Equinox combines impressive style, the latest safety technologies, and the versatility to take on your demanding schedule. The restyled front end catches your eye with its dual-port grille, while the new projector-beam headlamps add illuminating detail to the road ahead. For a refined, polished finish - the rear now reveals bright accents with beautifully sculpted taillamps that add an upscale appearance. This SUV has 130,997 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 301HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. 

Our Equinoxs trim level is LT. The most popular Equinox in the line up, the LT model provides a long list of features. These include stylish aluminum wheels, a 6 speaker audio system, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Chevy MyLink with a 7 inch touchscreen, fully automatic headlights, rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, bluetooth with audio streaming, heated front seats and a power driver seat.

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

130,997 KM

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,997KM
VIN 2GNFLFE3XG6101160

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,997 KM

Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2016 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today.

The 2016 Equinox combines impressive style, the latest safety technologies, and the versatility to take on your demanding schedule. The restyled front end catches your eye with its dual-port grille, while the new projector-beam headlamps add illuminating detail to the road ahead. For a refined, polished finish - the rear now reveals bright accents with beautifully sculpted taillamps that add an upscale appearance. This SUV has 130,997 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 301HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Equinox's trim level is LT. The most popular Equinox in the line up, the LT model provides a long list of features. These include stylish aluminum wheels, a 6 speaker audio system, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Chevy MyLink with a 7 inch touchscreen, fully automatic headlights, rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, bluetooth with audio streaming, heated front seats and a power driver seat.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2016 Chevrolet Equinox