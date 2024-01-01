$15,988+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$15,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
131,678KM
VIN 1G1ZE5STXGF323985
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 5910B
- Mileage 131,678 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Proximity Key, Power Windows, Power Doors, SiriusXM!
Dramatic design, exceptional efficiency, and advanced technology come together in this jaw-dropping 2016 Malibu. This 2016 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
The 2016 Malibu is thoughtfully designed to offer impressive safety features, exceptional efficiency, and seamless connectivity. It's ready to change your perception of what a midsize car can be. Windswept body lines and an agile stance give this midsize car a sleek new look while complementing its agile and sporty character. This sedan has 131,678 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. This LT trim takes style to a new level with features like ambient interior lighting, heated side mirrors with turn signals, SiriusXM, alloy wheels, automatic headlights, reverse camera, exterior temperature display, compass, 7.0-inch MyLink display audio system with USB port, aux-in jack, Apple CarPlay, and OnStar with 4G LTE WiFi. Additional features include a proximity key with push-button start, power locks, air conditioning with pollen filter, cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system, power windows with auto-down for all windows, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, and OnStar. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Proximity Key, Power Windows, Power Doors, Siriusxm, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $156.48 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Apple CarPlay| Proximity Key| Power Windows| Power Doors| SiriusXM| Bluetooth| Aluminum Wheels| Rear Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
