2016 Chevrolet Malibu

112,603 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

Hybrid ** BACK CAM, BLUETOOTH , DUAL CLIMATE **

Location

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

112,603KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8753246
  • VIN: 1G1ZJ5SU2GF287195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,603 KM

Vehicle Description

1.8L 4 CYL., HYBRID, AUTO * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, TRUNK, SEAT & KEYLESS ENTRY * PROXIMITY KEY w/ PUSH BUTTON START * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * A/C * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * REVERSE CAMERA * 17" ALLOY WHEELS *
INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

