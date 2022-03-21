$19,999+ tax & licensing
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
905-688-8822
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
Hybrid ** BACK CAM, BLUETOOTH , DUAL CLIMATE **
Location
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-8822
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
112,603KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8753246
- VIN: 1G1ZJ5SU2GF287195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,603 KM
Vehicle Description
INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4