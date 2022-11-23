Menu
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

80,897 KM

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

Bluetooth Back Up Cam Remote Start Cruise Control

Bluetooth Back Up Cam Remote Start Cruise Control

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

80,897KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9408142
  • Stock #: 16026
  • VIN: 1G1ZB5ST2GF202764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,897 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
remote start
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth
Cloth Interior

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

