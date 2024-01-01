$25,495+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
1LT
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,586 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features:
Powerful Performance: Equipped with a 6-speed automatic electronic transmission with overdrive and a robust 4WD system.
Comfortable Interior: Enjoy the Dark Ash/Jet Black interior with cloth seat trim, and the convenience of a 40/20/40 front split bench seat and a 3-passenger full-width folding rear bench seat.
Advanced Safety: Drive with confidence thanks to dual front impact airbags, dual front side impact airbags, electronic stability control, and 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS.
Entertainment on the Go: Stay entertained with a 6-speaker audio system, AM/FM radio, and radio data system.
Convenience Features: Includes power windows with driver express up, power steering, air conditioning, and a manual tilt wheel steering column.
Smart Design: Features such as delay-off headlights, fully automatic headlights, high-intensity discharge headlights, and a chrome grille surround add to the stylish and practical design.
Enhanced Control: Speed control, speed-sensing steering, traction control, and a 3.42 rear axle ratio provide superior handling and stability.
Additional Features: Graphite-colored rubberized-vinyl floor covering, heavy-duty suspension, front wheel independent suspension, and variably intermittent wipers ensure durability and ease of use.
Experience the perfect blend of power, comfort, and advanced features with this exceptional 4WD truck. Ready for any journey, this truck is the ideal companion for work, play, and everything in between. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make it yours!
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
905-684-8791