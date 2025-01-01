$11,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Chevrolet Sonic
LT
2016 Chevrolet Sonic
LT
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,943KM
VIN 1G1JC6SB7G4169599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,943 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, OnStar, Remote Keyless Entry, Chrome Accessories, Power Windows, SiriusXM, Cruise Control
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2016 Chevrolet Sonic is for sale today.
When it comes to safety, the Chevrolet Sonic has quite the track record. The 2016 Sonic received a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score for Safety from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and the 2015 Sonic was named a 2015 Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS). Plus it is also the first and only car in its class to offer 10 standard airbags.This sedan has 96,943 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sonic's trim level is LT. A trim level above the LS, this 2016 Chevrolet Sonic LT comes with heated front bucket seats, air conditioning, rear vision camera, MyLink with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, OnStar 4G LTE with Wi-Fi Hotspot compatibility, cruise control, and a 6-speaker premium audio system and USB port.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2016 Chevrolet Sonic is for sale today.
When it comes to safety, the Chevrolet Sonic has quite the track record. The 2016 Sonic received a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score for Safety from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and the 2015 Sonic was named a 2015 Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS). Plus it is also the first and only car in its class to offer 10 standard airbags.This sedan has 96,943 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sonic's trim level is LT. A trim level above the LS, this 2016 Chevrolet Sonic LT comes with heated front bucket seats, air conditioning, rear vision camera, MyLink with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, OnStar 4G LTE with Wi-Fi Hotspot compatibility, cruise control, and a 6-speaker premium audio system and USB port.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2016 Chevrolet Sonic LT 96,943 KM $11,998 + tax & lic
2007 Hyundai Elantra GL 260,174 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 90,460 KM $30,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing>
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2016 Chevrolet Sonic