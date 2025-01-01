Menu
<b>Heated Seats, Bluetooth, OnStar, Remote Keyless Entry, Chrome Accessories, Power Windows, SiriusXM, Cruise Control</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2016 Chevrolet Sonic is for sale today. <br> <br>When it comes to safety, the Chevrolet Sonic has quite the track record. The 2016 Sonic received a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score for Safety from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and the 2015 Sonic was named a 2015 Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS). Plus it is also the first and only car in its class to offer 10 standard airbags.This sedan has 96,943 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Sonics trim level is LT. A trim level above the LS, this 2016 Chevrolet Sonic LT comes with heated front bucket seats, air conditioning, rear vision camera, MyLink with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, OnStar 4G LTE with Wi-Fi Hotspot compatibility, cruise control, and a 6-speaker premium audio system and USB port.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

VIN 1G1JC6SB7G4169599

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 96,943 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Chevrolet Sonic LT
$11,998
96,943 KM
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2016 Chevrolet Sonic