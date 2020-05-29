Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Sonic

2016 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,812KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5044902
  • Stock #: D4258
  • VIN: 1G1JC6SHXG4116027
Exterior Colour
Black Metallic
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
ROOF CAM HS BT ALLOYS AUTO!

This 2016 Chevrolet Sonic is for sale today.

When it comes to safety, the Chevrolet Sonic has quite the track record. The 2016 Sonic received a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score for Safety from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and the 2015 Sonic was named a 2015 Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS). Plus it is also the first and only car in its class to offer 10 standard airbags.This hatchback has 89,812 kms. It's black metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.8L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Sonic's trim level is LT. A trim level above the LS, this 2016 Chevrolet Sonic LT comes with a 7 inch touch screen, Chevy MyLink with bluetooth audio streaming, SiriusXM and a 6 speaker sound system. Additionally, this LT also comes with deluxe cloth seats, heated front seats, cruise control, power windows, air conditioning and even a rear vision camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Roof Cam Hs Bt Alloys Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Engine Start
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Center Console: Full
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 6
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • One 12V DC power outlet
  • Wheel Diameter: 15
  • Surround Audio
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Metal-look shift knob trim
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Electric power steering
  • Driver and passenger knee airbags
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Front Head Room: 983 mm
  • Tires: Width: 195 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 15.0"
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Overall Width: 1,735 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,525 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,306 mm
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Front Leg Room: 1,062 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 9.6 L/100 km
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,311 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 879 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,356 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 968 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 46 L
  • Curb weight: 1,237 kg
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,346 mm
  • Power child safety locks
  • Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink
  • Mobile hotspot internet access
  • Integrated satellite communications
  • Overall Length: 4,039 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,351 L
  • Chevrolet MyLink Touch
  • Overall height: 1,516 mm
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • 1 USB port
  • OnStar Basic w/RemoteLink
  • ROOF CAM HS BT ALLOYS AUTO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 46,160 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage SX
 24,138 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Flex limited
 53,553 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory