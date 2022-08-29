$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Spark
LT
Location
394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
191,128KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9083437
- VIN: KL8CD6SA4GC582602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Metallic Green
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 191,128 KM
Vehicle Description
Very well maintained and in excellent condition. Runs and drives well. Comes with a valid safety inspection, fresh oil change and powertrain warranty available. Taxes and licence extra.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
