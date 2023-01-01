$37,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe
LT
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe
LT
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
96,376KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GNSKBKC4GR477078
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,376 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Premium Audio, Power Tailgate, Wi-Fi, Remote Start, Park Assist, Climate Control, Side Steps, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Bluetooth
This 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe is for sale today.
A perfect blend of contemporary design and legendary capability, the 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe offers a premium driving experience, no matter where you go or what you do. From the moment you first see it, the Tahoe makes a big impression. Its confident, athletic stance demands attention, while the quiet interior surrounds the driver with premium amenities and refined functionality. The Tahoe interior features premium materials that contribute to the functional design, offering the perfect combination of comfort and versatility with an amazing 94.7 cu. ft. of cargo space.This SUV has 96,376 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tahoe's trim level is LT. Step up to this LT trim for incredible luxurious features, like heated leather seats, memory seats, premium Bose audio, forward collision alert, lane-departure warning with vibrating drivers seat, and a power tailgate. Additional features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, aluminum wheels, heated power mirrors, rear park assist, sidesteps, a backup camera, remote keyless entry, remote start, tri-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
This 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe is for sale today.
A perfect blend of contemporary design and legendary capability, the 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe offers a premium driving experience, no matter where you go or what you do. From the moment you first see it, the Tahoe makes a big impression. Its confident, athletic stance demands attention, while the quiet interior surrounds the driver with premium amenities and refined functionality. The Tahoe interior features premium materials that contribute to the functional design, offering the perfect combination of comfort and versatility with an amazing 94.7 cu. ft. of cargo space.This SUV has 96,376 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tahoe's trim level is LT. Step up to this LT trim for incredible luxurious features, like heated leather seats, memory seats, premium Bose audio, forward collision alert, lane-departure warning with vibrating drivers seat, and a power tailgate. Additional features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, aluminum wheels, heated power mirrors, rear park assist, sidesteps, a backup camera, remote keyless entry, remote start, tri-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali - Low Mileage 27,710 KM $62,498 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-3 GS 93,121 KM $18,698 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte EX 115,686 KM $16,498 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe