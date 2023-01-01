$19,988+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe
LTZ
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe
LTZ
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
325,240KM
Used
VIN 1GNSKCKC3GR207961
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 5223A
- Mileage 325,240 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats!
The Chevrolet Tahoe is stylish and offers excellent power with premium features available inside and out. This 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe is for sale today in St Catharines.
A perfect blend of contemporary design and legendary capability, the 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe offers a premium driving experience, no matter where you go or what you do. From the moment you first see it, the Tahoe makes a big impression. Its confident, athletic stance demands attention, while the quiet interior surrounds the driver with premium amenities and refined functionality. The Tahoe interior features premium materials that contribute to the functional design, offering the perfect combination of comfort and versatility with an amazing 94.7 cu. ft. of cargo space.This SUV has 325,240 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tahoe's trim level is LTZ. This LTZ is the height of luxury SUVs with incredible features like heated and cooled leather seats, Premium Bose audio, memory seats, heated steering wheel, power tailgate, blind spot detection, park assist, chrome exterior trim, magnetic ride control, and fog lamps. Additional features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, aluminum wheels, heated power mirrors, rear park assist, sidesteps, a backup camera, remote keyless entry, remote start, tri-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Premium Audio, Power Tailgate.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
HID Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Call Dealer
833-977-XXXX(click to show)
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe