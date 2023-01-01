2016 Chevrolet Trax

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 9 , 5 6 9 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10553472

10553472 Stock #: 10918

10918 VIN: 3GNCJPSB1GL114787

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 159,569 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.