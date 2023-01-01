Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Trax

159,569 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Trax

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT ** AWD, BACK CAM, AUTOSTART **

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT ** AWD, BACK CAM, AUTOSTART **

Location

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

  1. 1697577670
  2. 1697577670
  3. 1697577703
  4. 1697577702
  5. 1697577670
  6. 1697577670
  7. 1697577670
  8. 1697577670
  9. 1697577703
  10. 1697577703
  11. 1697577670
  12. 1697577670
  13. 1697577670
  14. 1697577670
  15. 1697577670
  16. 1697577670
  17. 1697577670
  18. 1697577670
  19. 1697577670
  20. 1697577670
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
159,569KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10553472
  • Stock #: 10918
  • VIN: 3GNCJPSB1GL114787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,569 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW TIRES * BLUETOOTH * 1.4L 4 CYL., AUTO, AWD, LT * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * AUX. INPUT * REVERSE CAMERA * REMOTE START * 16" ALLOY WHEELS ON NEW TIRES *
INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

2008 Honda Civic LX ...
 108,880 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge SEL *...
 105,360 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 241,505 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-8822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory