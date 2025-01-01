$14,988+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Trax
LS FWD 4dr LS
2016 Chevrolet Trax
LS FWD 4dr LS
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$14,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 46,995 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Chevrolet Trax LS in stunning blue is a dynamic Front-Wheel Drive SUV, designed for agile handling and a responsive driving experience. Its compact yet robust body delivers a confident drive, making it perfect for urban and suburban adventures alike.
Step inside to discover an efficiently crafted interior that combines functionality with comfort. This SUV offers keyless entry for convenience and power windows to enhance your day-to-day driving pleasure. With its straightforward styling, the Trax LS is not just practical, but also delightfully modern.
Technologically advanced, this vehicle features a Bluetooth connection and smart device integration, keeping you connected effortlessly on the go. Navigate and enjoy your journeys with the added advantage of a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, an essential for staying connected with those important to you. Safety takes center stage with standard features designed to offer peace of mind while on the move.
This vehicle is ideal for young professionals and families in need of a reliable, tech-savvy vehicle that doesnt compromise on safety or style. Contact us today to learn more about how this 2016 Chevrolet Trax can fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Convenience
Windows
Exterior
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brian Cullen Motors
Brian Cullen Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
833-977-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
833-977-1235