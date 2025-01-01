Menu
2016 Chevrolet Trax LS

2016 Chevrolet Trax

46,995 KM

$14,988

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LS FWD 4dr LS

12675711

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LS FWD 4dr LS

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Used
46,995KM
VIN 3GNCJKSB3GL276049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,995 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Chevrolet Trax LS in stunning blue is a dynamic Front-Wheel Drive SUV, designed for agile handling and a responsive driving experience. Its compact yet robust body delivers a confident drive, making it perfect for urban and suburban adventures alike.
Step inside to discover an efficiently crafted interior that combines functionality with comfort. This SUV offers keyless entry for convenience and power windows to enhance your day-to-day driving pleasure. With its straightforward styling, the Trax LS is not just practical, but also delightfully modern.
Technologically advanced, this vehicle features a Bluetooth connection and smart device integration, keeping you connected effortlessly on the go. Navigate and enjoy your journeys with the added advantage of a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, an essential for staying connected with those important to you. Safety takes center stage with standard features designed to offer peace of mind while on the move.
This vehicle is ideal for young professionals and families in need of a reliable, tech-savvy vehicle that doesnt compromise on safety or style. Contact us today to learn more about how this 2016 Chevrolet Trax can fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Chevrolet Trax