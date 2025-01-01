$10,988+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Trax
LS FWD 4dr LS
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$10,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,105 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to hit the road with the dynamic 2016 Chevrolet Trax LS in an eye-catching red, featuring a smooth FWD drivetrain and agile handling. This SUV is ready to impress with its bold character and urban styling, making it the perfect companion for city commutes and weekend adventures alike.
Sporting a stylish exterior that mirrors its vibrant personality, the Trax LS ensures you arrive in style wherever you go. Inside, youll find a thoughtfully designed cabin equipped with modern essentials like a user-friendly manual transmission, promising a seamless driving experience. The refined interior offers ample space, ensuring comfort for both driver and passengers.
If staying connected is a priority, the 2016 Trax LS has got you covered with its innovative technology, including smart device integration, Bluetooth connection, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Stay entertained or updated on the go, while features like keyless entry and power windows enhance everyday convenience. Safety is also a key priority, with driver assistance features providing peace of mind every time youre on the move.
Perfect for young professionals or families seeking a reliable and stylish ride, the 2016 Chevrolet Trax LS awaits your test drive. Contact us today to experience the perfect blend of style and practicality that this impressive vehicle provides.
833-977-1235