Get ready to hit the road with the dynamic 2016 Chevrolet Trax LS in an eye-catching red, featuring a smooth FWD drivetrain and agile handling. This SUV is ready to impress with its bold character and urban styling, making it the perfect companion for city commutes and weekend adventures alike. Sporting a stylish exterior that mirrors its vibrant personality, the Trax LS ensures you arrive in style wherever you go. Inside, youll find a thoughtfully designed cabin equipped with modern essentials like a user-friendly manual transmission, promising a seamless driving experience. The refined interior offers ample space, ensuring comfort for both driver and passengers. If staying connected is a priority, the 2016 Trax LS has got you covered with its innovative technology, including smart device integration, Bluetooth connection, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Stay entertained or updated on the go, while features like keyless entry and power windows enhance everyday convenience. Safety is also a key priority, with driver assistance features providing peace of mind every time youre on the move. Perfect for young professionals or families seeking a reliable and stylish ride, the 2016 Chevrolet Trax LS awaits your test drive. Contact us today to experience the perfect blend of style and practicality that this impressive vehicle provides.

2016 Chevrolet Trax

116,105 KM

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LS FWD 4dr LS

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LS FWD 4dr LS

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Used
116,105KM
VIN 3GNCJKSBXGL136774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,105 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to hit the road with the dynamic 2016 Chevrolet Trax LS in an eye-catching red, featuring a smooth FWD drivetrain and agile handling. This SUV is ready to impress with its bold character and urban styling, making it the perfect companion for city commutes and weekend adventures alike.
Sporting a stylish exterior that mirrors its vibrant personality, the Trax LS ensures you arrive in style wherever you go. Inside, youll find a thoughtfully designed cabin equipped with modern essentials like a user-friendly manual transmission, promising a seamless driving experience. The refined interior offers ample space, ensuring comfort for both driver and passengers.
If staying connected is a priority, the 2016 Trax LS has got you covered with its innovative technology, including smart device integration, Bluetooth connection, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Stay entertained or updated on the go, while features like keyless entry and power windows enhance everyday convenience. Safety is also a key priority, with driver assistance features providing peace of mind every time youre on the move.
Perfect for young professionals or families seeking a reliable and stylish ride, the 2016 Chevrolet Trax LS awaits your test drive. Contact us today to experience the perfect blend of style and practicality that this impressive vehicle provides.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235

2016 Chevrolet Trax