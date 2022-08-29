Menu
2016 Chevrolet Trax

195,274 KM

$12,500

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

905-688-2542

LT

LT

Location



394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4



Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.



+ taxes & licensing

195,274KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9087403
  • VIN: 3GNCJLSB8GL189950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,274 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice driving little SUV, runs and drives excellent. Comes with a valid safety inspection, fresh oil change and powertrain warranty available.  Taxes and licence extra.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection



