2016 Chrysler 300
Platinum
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
Used
149,754KM
VIN 2C3CCASG4GH161708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,754 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2016 Chrysler 300 is for sale today.
This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. This Canadian-built full-size sedan's sculpted aerodynamics, premium interior, and impressive performance make it a benchmark for powerful luxury. It's an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful sedan. This sedan has 149,754 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 292HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CCASG4GH161708.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
