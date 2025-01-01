Menu
Account
Sign In
<br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2016 Chrysler 300 is for sale today. <br> <br>This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. This Canadian-built full-size sedans sculpted aerodynamics, premium interior, and impressive performance make it a benchmark for powerful luxury. Its an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful sedan. This sedan has 149,754 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 292HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CCASG4GH161708 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CCASG4GH161708</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2016 Chrysler 300

149,754 KM

Details Description

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chrysler 300

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle
13135897

2016 Chrysler 300

Platinum

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,754KM
VIN 2C3CCASG4GH161708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,754 KM

Vehicle Description


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2016 Chrysler 300 is for sale today.

This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. This Canadian-built full-size sedan's sculpted aerodynamics, premium interior, and impressive performance make it a benchmark for powerful luxury. It's an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful sedan. This sedan has 149,754 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 292HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CCASG4GH161708.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2020 Ford Escape SE for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2020 Ford Escape SE 103,996 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Sentra SR w/Premium Package for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2015 Nissan Sentra SR w/Premium Package 155,912 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred **LOW KMS - CLEAN CF** for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred **LOW KMS - CLEAN CF** 49,037 KM $28,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing>

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2016 Chrysler 300