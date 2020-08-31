Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chrysler 300

84,356 KM

Details Description Features

$21,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,799

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of St. Catharines

866-369-4811

Contact Seller
2016 Chrysler 300

2016 Chrysler 300

300S RWD | NAVI | LEATHER | BACKUP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chrysler 300

300S RWD | NAVI | LEATHER | BACKUP CAM

Location

Kia of St. Catharines

406 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L9

866-369-4811

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,799

+ taxes & licensing

84,356KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5831614
  • Stock #: SC1124B
  • VIN: 2C3CCABG4GH357728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,356 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Chrysler 300S - Luxury on Budget.

 

HISTORY: CarFax Verified - No Accident History - Local Trade - Good Condition - Average Mileage

 

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

 

SAFETY FEATURES :  Backup Camera - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

 

HIGH VALUE FEATURES:  Dual Automatic Climate Control - Leather Interior - Push Start - Navigation -  Heated Seat - Premium Speaker

 

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: Dual Climate Control - Push Start - Keyless Entry - Traction Control - Power Window - Power Lock - Automatic Headlight - Cruise Control - FM/AM - USB/12V  Steering Mounted Media Control - Bluetooth Integration - Leather Interior - Power Adjustable Seat - Heated Front Seat - Touchscreen Infotainment System 

 

DEALERSHIP Kia of St. Catharines believes in simple and basic concepts that matters to customers from get-go: A large pool of reliable vehicles [Up to 200 Vehicles] to choose from at incredible prices.  Once you enter our dealership, our sales professionals will offer you some of the most incredible selectionsfrom small compact sedans to luxury brands such as Infinity and Chryslers.  All of the pre-owned vehicles undergo Kia-standard safety and emission certification.  Whether you buy a Hyundai, Nissan, and yes, Kia, from our dealership, you will receive the best service possible from one of the best Master Technician who has serviced every brand conceivable from Mercedes to Acura.  Dont let your concerns stop you from buying the car of your dream.  Trust us to deliver 38-Day Safety Guarantee and utmost professional service from both service and sales staff.

 

FINANCIAL - Kia of St. Catharines offers an opportunity for new and experienced drivers to acquire some of the best rates available from the banks and credit unions.  Whether you are looking to improve your credit rating or simply get the best rates and drive away with no hassle, you have come to the right place.  There is no better way to improve your credit history and save yourself the hassle.  If you are looking for pre-approval, please check our website and submit a credit approval to make sure you get the best service possible.  Better yet, drop by and see us in person. 

 

*Vehicles older than 7 years may require special financing from the customer end or contact us for more information*

 

Now Serving all of Niagara Region Including Niagara Falls, St Catharines, Grimsby, Welland, Lincoln, Hamilton, Brantford, Burlington, Oakville and all surrounding areas.  Also Now serving GTA areas including Brampton, Mississauga, Toronto, Scarborough, Etobicoke, North York, Markham, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Maple, Hamilton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, New Market, Aurora, King City, Georgetown, Milton, and Orangeville.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia of St. Catharines

2020 Kia Sorento EX ...
 12,841 KM
$34,889 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sorento EX V6
 11,363 KM
$34,991 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Forte EX | ...
 67,194 KM
$12,618 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia of St. Catharines

Kia of St. Catharines

Kia of St. Catharines

406 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L9

Call Dealer

866-369-XXXX

(click to show)

866-369-4811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory