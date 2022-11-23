$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Challenger
Leather Sunroof Nav Back Up Camera Premium Stereo
90,991KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9408130
- Stock #: 16038
- VIN: 2C3CDZBT8GH235723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 16038
- Mileage 90,991 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Power Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
