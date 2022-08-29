Menu
2016 Dodge Durango

99,012 KM

Details Description

$34,498

+ tax & licensing
$34,498

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Citadel

Location

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Logo_LowKilometer

99,012KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9199285
  • Stock #: D7564
  • VIN: 1C4RDJEG2GC480378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Remote Start

This 2016 Dodge Durango is for sale today.

This Dodge Durango offers drivers the best of everything. It starts with a well-appointed interior with a generous amount of room for cargo and passengers. Muscular styling sets this Durango apart from the softer crossovers on the market. Impressive confidence comes from a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain. The standard all-wheel drive capability is balanced by plush, upscale interior details making for a well-balanced, family friendly SUV. This SUV has 99,012 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Durango's trim level is Citadel. This Durango Citadel is built for comfort, convenience, and style. It comes with the Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Alpine 9-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, remote start,a power sunroof, HID headlights, and much more
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RDJEG2GC480378.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
