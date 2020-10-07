This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 89,326 kms. It's billet silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT. This Grand Caravan SXT is an excellent value. It comes with dual-zone air conditioning, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, power front windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, Stow 'n Go fold-flat second and third-row seats, Stow 'n Place roof rack system, and more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Stow 'n' Go Console Quad-seating. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG8GR397844.
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Windows
Power Steering
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Type of tires: Touring AS
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Chrome Grille
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Torsion beam rear suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front Independent Suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Transmission hill holder
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Rear door type: Liftgate
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6.5
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear spoiler: Lip
60-40 Third Row Seat
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Left rear passenger door type: Sliding
Driver knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Overall height: 1,725 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm
Fuel Capacity: 75 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,643 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 963 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 3,078 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,646 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Max cargo capacity: 4,072 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,744 kg
Overall Length: 5,151 mm
Overall Width: 1,998 mm
Front Head Room: 1,012 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,619 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,485 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,238 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.7 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 939 mm
Curb weight: 2,050 kg
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 941 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 959 mm
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
STOW 'N' GO CONSOLE QUAD-SEATING
