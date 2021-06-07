Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

58,505 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT SE Plus Package | Clean Car Fax Report | Stow n' Go 60/40 Split Rear Seat

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT SE Plus Package | Clean Car Fax Report | Stow n' Go 60/40 Split Rear Seat

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

  1. 7316819
  2. 7316819
  3. 7316819
  4. 7316819
  5. 7316819
  6. 7316819
  7. 7316819
  8. 7316819
  9. 7316819
  10. 7316819
  11. 7316819
  12. 7316819
  13. 7316819
  14. 7316819
  15. 7316819
  16. 7316819
  17. 7316819
  18. 7316819
  19. 7316819
  20. 7316819
  21. 7316819
  22. 7316819
  23. 7316819
  24. 7316819
  25. 7316819
  26. 7316819
  27. 7316819
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

58,505KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7316819
  • Stock #: 40-140
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6GR313648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 58,505 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is a Nice Opportunity



This Recent Arrival is the Grand Caravan SE Plus Package.



Upgraded Features include 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Power Second Row Windows, Power Third-Row Quarter Vented Windows, Power Windows with Front One-Touch Button and Sunscreen Glass,



And with less than 60,000 Kilometers this Caravan has Lots of Legs Left to Help You manage your Active Life Style!



Don't Delay! With over 140 Sales Professionals Promoting this Pre-Owned Vehicle through 17 Dealerships Representing 11 Communities Across Ontario, this Great Value Won't Last Long!



BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE



Call or Click to Arrange a Test Drive. Or Shop from Home. We can manage everything via ZOOM, Internet and Telephone.



AutoIQ proudly offers a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee. Buy with Complete Confidence. You won't be disappointed!



SPECIAL NOTE: This Great Value is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls. Thank You.



This 2016 Caravan SE Plus Package is selling as one of our Advantage Plus Pre-Owned Vehicles




Advantage+ Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle


  • 36-Point Provincial Safety Certification
  • Warranty:30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available
  • CarFax Verified Report
  • Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes
  • 7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS
  • Preferred* Financing Rates OAC
  • Market Value Report provided
  • Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
  • Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo
  • OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
  • Complimentary shuttle transportation

BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE


  • Click or call to arrange a test drive. Or shop from home
  • We can manage everything via ZOOM, email, and telephone
  • AutoIQ proudly offers a 7-Day Money Back Guarantee. You won't be disappointed

Don't Delay! With over 140 sales professionals promoting this pre-owned vehicle through 17 dealerships representing 11 communities across ontario, this great value won't last long!


The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls


Errors & Omissions Expected


INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 33,301 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 101,388 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-250 XLT ...
 54,627 KM
$71,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-8791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory