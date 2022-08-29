$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Two Guys Quality Cars
905-688-6244
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
7 Passenger Heated Mirrors Cruise Control A/C
Location
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
905-688-6244
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
42,637KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9291271
- Stock #: 16012
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG7GR142750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,637 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
3RD ROW SEATING
Cloth Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Two Guys Quality Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3