2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

42,637 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

7 Passenger Heated Mirrors Cruise Control A/C

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

7 Passenger Heated Mirrors Cruise Control A/C

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,637KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9291271
  Stock #: 16012
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG7GR142750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,637 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
3RD ROW SEATING
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

