$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Autolinks
905-684-2568
2016 Dodge Journey
R/T all wheel drive 7 pass navigation DVD
Location
414 Ontario Street, St Catharines, ON L2R 5M1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
91,912KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8165224
- VIN: 3c4pddfg2gt129658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 91,912 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
