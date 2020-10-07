2016 Ford Escape

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 AM/FM/Satellite Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Short and long arm rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Sync Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 7.5 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Remote, digital keypad power door locks Rear spoiler: Lip Intercooled Turbo AC power outlet: 1 Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver knee airbags Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar Rear Leg Room: 934 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm Fuel Capacity: 57 L SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Rear Head Room: 991 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 10.5 L/100 km Rear Shoulder Room: 1,404 mm Front Leg Room: 1,096 mm Front Head Room: 1,013 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Wheelbase: 2,690 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,159 kg Overall height: 1,685 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,920 L Curb weight: 1,653 kg Overall Length: 4,524 mm Overall Width: 1,838 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,330 mm Selective service internet access Manual child safety locks 911 Assist AppLink Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen aero-composite headlights 1 USB port 4WD NAV LEATH-CLOTH CAM P/SEAT P/GATE CHROMES

