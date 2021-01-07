The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This 4X4 pickup has 73,600 kms. It's race red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. With the Lariat, you are now moving into the category of luxury. On the outside, notable features include 18 machined aluminum wheels, body coloured wheel well trims door handles and mirror caps . On the inside standard features on the Lariat include power adjustable leather-trimmed heated seats, simulated wood/metal interior trim, voice activated dual zone air conditioning, push button start, remote start, back up sensors, power-adjustable memory pedals, SYNC3, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, wireless streaming, mobile internet hotspot and power-sliding rear window. In case you forgot it was a truck, the Lariat comes standard with a class IV trailer hitch receiver, a rear view camera with dynamic hitch assist, pro trailer backup assist and a trailer sway control system. Really....all this in a truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4wd Supercrew 145 Lariat. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG6GFB16293.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Tachometer
Compass
Fixed antenna
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Ambient Lighting
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Split rear bench
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Vehicle Emissions: Federal
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 136 L
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,470 L
Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
4WD SuperCrew 145 Lariat
