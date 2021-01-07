Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Fixed antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Security Anti-theft alarm system Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Ambient Lighting Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Double wishbone front suspension Front Independent Suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Vehicle Emissions: Federal Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Fold-up cushion rear seats Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Fuel Capacity: 136 L SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Overall Width: 2,029 mm Front Head Room: 1,036 mm Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,470 L Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm Manual child safety locks Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm Stability controll with anti-roll 4WD SuperCrew 145 Lariat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

